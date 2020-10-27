Reck on the Road: VSO Hits the Streets

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Like so many of the arts and entertainment, the pandemic shut the Virginia Symphony Orchestra down. Thanks to a partnership with Open Norfolk, members of the VSO are performing free each Thursday night at The Plot, in the Neon District in downtown Norfolk. Classical music on the streets of Norfolk… sounds like another made to order Reck on the Road!

