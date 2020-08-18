Reck On the Road: Urban Eagles

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Back in April, a strong storm knocked two baby bald eagles from their nest in Virginia Beach. Four months later, the story had a happy ending. Those two eagles took their first flights of freedom very close to where the parents laid the eggs and it was in the heart of the city. Call it a testament to the amazing comeback of this incredible bird.

