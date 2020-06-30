Reck On the Road: Tidewater Summer League

Reck on the Road

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you missing the crack of the bat and the pop of the leather? The threat of COVID-19 has put a stop to many sports, but you can find great local baseball action nearly every day of the week being played by the Tidewater Summer League. Find out more how they are protecting players and fans in this week’s Reck on the Road.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***