Reck On the Road: Tidewater Summer League

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Are you missing the crack of the bat and the pop of the leather? The threat of COVID-19 has put a stop to many sports, but you can find great local baseball action nearly every day of the week being played by the Tidewater Summer League. Find out more how they are protecting players and fans in this week’s Reck on the Road.
