PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The National Christmas tree, which sits on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, will be officially lit Wednesday night for the first time this holiday season.

The National Tree is also known as, “The Peoples Tree,” since it comes from a national forest. This years tree is a red spruce named, “Ruby,” came from Pisgah National Forest in western, North Carolina.

Once Ruby was cut, it made the journey from the mountains to the sea, and it even made a quick stop in Suffolk.