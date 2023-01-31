WAVY.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Chris Reckling
Posted: Jan 31, 2023 / 12:01 PM EST
Updated: Jan 31, 2023 / 12:01 PM EST
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – What started on the west coast has made its way to the 757! Moms getting together for a little fellowship and a good walk!
Find out more in this week’s Reck on the Road.
Oreo has released a new cookie that’s basically an Oreo cookie stuffed with an Oreo cookie. It’s so good, they had to name it twice.
Treadmills arguably offer a better workout in a shorter time, but require greater levels of fitness to get started. Exercise bikes give a more manageable start.
If you’re looking to incorporate light strength training into your workout routine, but dumbbells just aren’t for you, then ankle weights may be perfect.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.
The Hampton Roads Show