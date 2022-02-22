Reck on the Road: The Great Dismal Swamp

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Efforts by world leaders to head off a Russian invasion of Ukraine were dealt a serious blow Monday when Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and ordered his military to “maintain peace” there.

But Putin's moves, made as shelling continued in those regions, could be a precursor to the Kremlin sending in troops and weapons to support the separatists. Doing so is sure to deepen already inflamed tensions between Russia and the West.