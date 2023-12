PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Two blocks from the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk is Park Place, a small community with original homes and one very important community center. Inside that center is the Park Place library where the staff continues to grow its community in many different ways. One way, is a small gesture called The Gratitude Tree. This small D-I-Y project is just a small part of a library that has very deep roots in a very strong community.