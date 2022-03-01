Reck on the Road: Swammie Shuffle 200

Reck on the Road

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Have you ever considered running a marathon? How about running a race the distance of 8 marathons? Fifteen runners accepted the challenge to run the Swammie Shuffle 200. The race is from Sandbridge Beach to the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse and back. It not only challenges the best runners, it also raises awareness for Mission 22… the 22 veterans who take their lives each day. Find out more in this week’s Reck On the Road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

Trending Stories

HR Show on Twitter