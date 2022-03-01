Reck on the Road: Swammie Shuffle 200

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Have you ever considered running a marathon? How about running a race the distance of 8 marathons? Fifteen runners accepted the challenge to run the Swammie Shuffle 200. The race is from Sandbridge Beach to the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse and back. It not only challenges the best runners, it also raises awareness for Mission 22… the 22 veterans who take their lives each day. Find out more in this week’s Reck On the Road.
