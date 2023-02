PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Do you have what it takes to walk, jog or run from Sandbridge Beach to the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse and back? That’s the challenge of the 3rd annual Swammie Shuffle 200.

This race is a tremendous challenge that also raises awareness and funds for Mission 22 which helps Veterans living with post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, or military sexual trauma.