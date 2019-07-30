Reck on the Road: STIHL Manufacturing Technology Summer Camp

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - On June 9, red flag warnings were up at the Oceanfront. The surf was big and the ocean was churning. At the north end of Sandbridge, there were no lifeguards and one young man made a decision that almost took his life. But as fate would have it, there was another young man on that beach that day who made a snap decision and he saved a life. Find out more about humble-hero Tanner Wong.