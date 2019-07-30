Reck on the Road: STIHL Manufacturing Technology Summer Camp

Reck on the Road

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – There’s still plenty of time to take advantage of summer camp before school gets underway next month. One great local camp just wrapped up this weekend. That camp is the STIHL Manufacturing Technology Summer Camp.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pop Quiz Link

Pop Quiz Trivia

Enter the Pop Quiz Trivia weekdays between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. PLAY NOW!  To see a a list of recent Pop Quiz Trivia Winners click here.

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories