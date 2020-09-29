Reck On the Road: SEVA Foodbank Volunteers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore has supplied nearly 6.5 million meals and they could not have done this without the help of volunteers. Find out more in this week’s Reck on the Road.
Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore
(757) 627-6599
foodbankonline.org
