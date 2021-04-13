Reck On the Road: SBD Dauntless

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach recently acquired a Douglas SBD Dauntless which was one of the most successful dive bombers in World War 2. Before making its way to Virginia Beach, this Dauntless sat on the bottom of Lake Michigan for nearly 50 years. The plane will be fully restored and return to Virginia Beach where it will one day fly again over the fields of Pungo. Find out more in this week’s edition of Reck On the Road.
HRS Contests
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.