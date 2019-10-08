Reck on the Road: Rod Taylor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Norfolk Admirals kick off the season Friday night at Scope against the Florida Everblades. Leading the way for the Admirals is new head coach Rod Taylor.

Local hockey fans are very familiar with Rod Taylor. He earned the nickname, The Rocket, after playing 9 seasons with the Admirals.

In that time, Rod Taylor led the team to two championships, set team records and he would go on to break the scoring record in the East Coast Hockey League.

Find out more from Rod Taylor in this week’s Reck on the Road.

