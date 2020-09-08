Reck On the Road: Remembering Fred Britton

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – On this first day of school we want to take a moment to celebrate the life of long-time First Colonial High School teacher, coach and mentor Fred Britton who passed away last week. Fred taught at FC for 47 years. In that time, he touched the lives of thousands of students who passed through First Colonial.

