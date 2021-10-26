Reck on the Road: Poetry on the Pavement

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Imagine taking a walk and coming across some poetry printed on the sidewalk. Would that change your walk or spark a thought or two? That is the intention of the Norfolk Arts and the Poetry on the Pavement art project is currently underway in the Mermaid City.
