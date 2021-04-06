PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Look around! Chances are you’re surrounded by plastic products: your phone, your clothes, your TV, and car — plastic is everywhere. The problem is, it doesn’t break down and much of it ends up in our lakes, rivers, and oceans. Nauticus is currently hosting the U.S. museum debut of Planet or Plastic? by National Geographic. There’s so much that we can learn from the plastics problem, and it starts with you and your daily decisions.
Reck on the Road: Planet or Plastic?
