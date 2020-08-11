Reck on the Road: Oysters

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The oyster is one of the most important living beings in the Chesapeake Bay. Thanks to a collective effort from man and mother nature, the oyster is making a thriving comeback all across the bay and here along local rivers. Rachel Clark from the Virginia Aquarium joined us with everything you need to know in this week’s Reck on the Road.
