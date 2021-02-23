Reck On the Road: Orchids

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The wonderful world of orchids is alive and well with so many different varieties and colors available for you to enjoy in your own home. Michelle Baudanza at Norfolk Botanical Garden joined us with an introduction into these fascinating flowers in this week’s Reck On the Road.
