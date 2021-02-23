Reck On the Road: Orchids

Reck on the Road

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The wonderful world of orchids is alive and well with so many different varieties and colors available for you to enjoy in your own home. Michelle Baudanza at Norfolk Botanical Garden joined us with an introduction into these fascinating flowers in this week’s Reck On the Road.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***