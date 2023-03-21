WAVY.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Chris Reckling
Posted: Mar 21, 2023 / 12:09 PM EDT
Updated: Mar 21, 2023 / 12:09 PM EDT
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Thousands of runners took part in this past weekend’s Shamrock Marathon, and while there is plenty of energy in all the events…there’s nothing quite like the Operation Smile Shamrock Marathon Final Mile.
If golfing is your passion, and you’re inspired by the Masters tournament, there are a few essentials you’ll need.
Acqua di Parma fragrances are charming, sophisticated and luxuriously crafted.
When deciding which mascara to buy, you have a choice of colors and formulas, including waterproof formulas, and those that lengthen, volumize and curl lashes.
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.
The Hampton Roads Show