Reck on the Road: ODU’s Ties to Ukraine

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Old Dominion tennis players Yuliia Starodubseva and Yevhen Sirious are both from Ukraine. Their families are still there and as you can imagine, the last several weeks have been very hard on both Yuliia and Yevhen who last week met with the media and took part in a rally for Ukraine.
