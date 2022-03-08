Reck on the Road: ODU’s Ties to Ukraine

YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Local health officials in the Peninsula are currently looking for a dog they say bit a person Monday morning.

According to the Peninsula Health District, a small, grey, shorthaired dog that bit a person on theCoventry Trail by the wooded area behind Wrought Iron Bend on Monday around 7:30 a.m.

Officials say a young man was walking the dog along with four other small dogs before heading away between Hamlet Court and Monument Court.

If the dog is not found, the victim may have to get post-exposure shots for the prevention of rabies.

If the dog is found, it will not be taken away from its owner and only placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

Anyone who has seen an animal that fits this description in this area is asked to contact the t Peninsula Health Center at 757-594-7340. For after-hours, contact the York County Control Services at 757-890-3621.

Virginia state law requires that dogs and cats be vaccinated between 3 and 4 months of age and thereafter to maintain protection against rabies.