Reck on the Road: Norwood Thomas

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Roads is home to many great Veterans, of many different wars, but very few World War II veterans remain.

One of them is Norwood Thomas Jr.

He was born in 1922 and 20 years after he was born, he found himself fighting at the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France.

Now at 98 years old, one of his last missions in life was simply to vote.

