PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Take a peak inside any Newport News Fire Department ambulance and you will find expensive, high tech equipment. All of it is used to help save lives. What if someone is struggling with flashing lights, loud noises or they just can’t communicate? That’s where a sensory bag comes into play.
The Newport News Fire Department is the latest city public service to add the sensory bag to the tools necessary to help those in need.
Reck on the Road: NNFD Sensory Bag
