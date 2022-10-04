PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Local driver Nick Leitz, a Hickory High School graduate, is making waves on the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Nick has come a long way from racing go-karts out at Langley Speedway. His next race is October 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Reck on the Road: Nick Leitz in NASCAR Truck Series
by: Elle Palmer
