Reck on The Road: Mike Harvey

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake native Mike Harvey is currently the top ranked player in Virginia, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia. He’s taking aim at a national title, but he can’t do it alone. Find out more about, “Like Mike,” in this week’s Reck on the Road.
