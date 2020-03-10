Reck on the Road: Lynnhaven Baseball

1  of  2
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When Bryant & Stratton College first fielded a baseball team in 2017, they needed a field to call home. They found that home in Virginia Beach at Lynnhaven Baseball, home of Trant Field. It was a good solution for the Bobcats baseball team, however, Trant Field was not in the best shape to host college baseball games. Well, not anymore! The partnership between Bryant & Stratton College and Lynnhaven Baseball has led to one of the nicest baseball fields in Hampton Roads.

