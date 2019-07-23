Reck on the Road: Lucas Rogers

Reck on the Road

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach native Lucas Rogers is a country boy who grew up, and still lives and works in Pungo. Lucas is very much a country boy, but he is first and foremost a surfer, and a very good one at that. Rogers recently won the Life at Sea Planetary Punt Contest and a check worth $20,000.

