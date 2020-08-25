Reck on the Road: Lotus Flower

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The American lotus grows in lakes and swamps and blooms in the summer time. It is native to Hampton Roads and is known as the official flower of Virginia Beach. The American lotus is nearing the end of its bloom time for this season, but its not to late to see this beautiful flower in all its glory. One of the best places to see them up-close is at the Lotus Garden Park on Sandbridge Road.

