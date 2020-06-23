Reck on the Road: Local Surfing History

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks of North Carolina share an incredibly rich surfing history. Much of that shared history can be found in the new book, “Surfing Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks,” by local surfing historian Tony Lillis.
Find out more in this week’s Reck on the Road.
