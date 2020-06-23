Reck on the Road: Local Surfing History

Reck on the Road

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks of North Carolina share an incredibly rich surfing history. Much of that shared history can be found in the new book, “Surfing Virginia Beach and the Outer Banks,” by local surfing historian Tony Lillis.

Find out more in this week’s Reck on the Road.

MORE FROM HRS!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Event Calendar

Weekend Planner Email

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***