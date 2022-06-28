PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Carrie Baker needed a solution to erosion eating away the shoreline at her new home in Portsmouth. She did not want to put in a bulkhead or rip-rap, so she turned to the Elizabeth River Project (ERP) for help.

ERP responded to her email, set up a sight plan and came back to Baker with the idea of installing an eco-friendly, natural and beautiful living shoreline. Find out more about the project in this week’s Reck on the Road.

Elizabeth River Project

Become a member today!

$9 donation monthly or $35 yearly.

If you are interested in becoming a River Star Home or looking to join, visit elizabethriver.org

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Elizabeth River Project.