Reck on the Road: Little Golfer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Most kids are introduced to the game of golf by either their mother or father and so is the same for Colin Whitfield. The 12-year-old Norfolk native picked up a plastic club when he was 2 and has never looked back. Colin recently competed at the regional qualifier at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York in the Drive, Chip and Putt contest.
HRS Contests
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.