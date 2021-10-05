Reck on the Road: Little Golfer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Most kids are introduced to the game of golf by either their mother or father and so is the same for Colin Whitfield. The 12-year-old Norfolk native picked up a plastic club when he was 2 and has never looked back. Colin recently competed at the regional qualifier at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York in the Drive, Chip and Putt contest.

