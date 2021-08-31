Reck on the Road: Keeping Train Tracks Safe

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – A city infamous for its legacy of feminicides in the mid-1990s and early 2000s on Monday inaugurated a building where police officers and prosecutors will investigate crimes against women.

The new $3.5 million Fiscalia Especializada de la Mujer (FEM) building in the Salvacar neighborhood of east Juarez will house eight detectives and 15 prosecutors already trying to clear a backlog of more than 200 cases.