Reck on the Road: Judging ECSC

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) - Twenty years ago, Virginia Beach based ORPHANetwork was formed. It was all about helping children in the very poor country of Nicaragua. But in that 20 years, another group formed called HOLA, which stands for Helping Orphans in Latin America. This group made up mostly of business leaders in Virginia Beach have made it their mission to educate and empower orphaned and abandoned children in Nicaragua.

Find out more about this group at HOLAVB.COM