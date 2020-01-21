PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – One local high school football coach has been honored by the NFL. Joe Jones is the head football coach at Ocean Lakes High School and he is one of 32 coaches in the nation who has been nominated for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award which will be named this weekend at the NFL Pro Bowl.
Reck on the Road: Joe Jones
