Reck on the Road: How to Help Birds in Need

Reck on the Road

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Do you know what to do if you find a bird in need? Maybe it’s a baby who’s fallen from the nest, or a bird caught in a glue trap, or a bird that has flown into a window?

Local wildlife rehabilitators Pat Slakey and Dana Lusher with Nature’s Nanny Wildlife Rehabilitation joined us with some helpful tips as we head into the busy baby season.

If you encounter a bird or any wildlife that needs attention, please contact Tidewater Wildlife Rescue at (757) 255-8710. Volunteer opportunities are also available for both Tidewater Wildlife Rescue and Nature’s Nanny Wildlife Rehabilitation.

