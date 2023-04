PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The game of chess is booming in Hampton Roads.

Last weekend, about 120 local kids participated in the scholastic chess state championships in Norfolk and members of the Hampton Roads Chess Association took home 48 trophies and 34 medals.

The Hampton Roads Chess Association has over 600 members, about 75% of which are children. Find out more in this edition of Reck on the Road.