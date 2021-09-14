Reck on the Road: Grant Holloway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – It was just 5 years ago that Olympian Grant Holloway graduated from Grassfield High School in Chesapeake. Since then, he has sprinted his way to the top of the track world, with a world record, a world championship and now a silver medal at the Summer Olympic games in Tokyo Japan. Last week, Grant Holloway returned to a hero’s welcome at his high school.

