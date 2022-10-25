PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Grace Sherwood has a unique place in Hampton Roads history. She is the last person known to have been convicted of witchcraft in Virginia.

Sherwood lived in Princess Anne County near Pungo and in 1973 a children’s book named her “The Witch of Pungo.”

Very little is really known about Sherwood and what really happened at her trial in 1706.

Local historian Scott Moore is an Associate Professor of History at Eastern Connecticut State University and he will soon release a new book called, “Grace Sherwood: The History Behind The Legend.”