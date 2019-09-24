Reck on the Road: Food Bank of the Albemarle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Back in 1981, a group of concerned citizens organized a meeting in Elizabeth City and that meeting included area churches and local businesses with the simple mission of feeding the hungry. That is how The Food Bank of the Albemarle was started. Find out more in this week’s Reck on the Road.
