PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Ship tours, live entertainment, static aircraft displays, military demonstrations and so much more can be seen Saturday at Norfolk Naval Station Fleet Fest. Bringing it back was very important to Commanding Officer Captain Janet Days, who joined us on HRS with updates on her historic position at the world’s largest naval base and details about Fleet Fest.

2023 Fleet Fest

Saturday, Oct. 21, rain or shine at Naval Station Norfolk.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and free to the public!

Find out more at navylifema.com/fleetfest