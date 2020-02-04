PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth River Trail in Norfolk has a new kayak launch and so many more amenities planned for the future. Find out more from Cheryl White from the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation.
If you would like to learn more and how you can get involved with the Elizabeth River Train, go to elizabethrivertrail.org
Reck on the Road: Elizabeth River Trail Kayak Launch
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Elizabeth River Trail in Norfolk has a new kayak launch and so many more amenities planned for the future. Find out more from Cheryl White from the Elizabeth River Trail Foundation.