Reck On the Road: Edenton Steamers

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you need a break from the chaos of the big city, you can find peace and quiet in cozy Edenton, North Carolina. This quaint little stop along the Albemarle Sound is the definition of small-town USA. Not only does Edenton have great history and southern charm, it’s home to the Edenton Steamers baseball team. Find out more in this week’s Reck on the Road.
