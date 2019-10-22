Reck on the Road: Daniel Hudson’s Struggle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When you see Washington Nationals pitcher Daniel Hudson take the mound during the World Series against the Houston Astros, know that he has paid his dues to get to that moment. Chris Reckling met with Hudson’s family in Virginia Beach where they said this moment almost didn’t happen.
