PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The mission of The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is to feed those in line, but to also give them to skills they need to get out of the line. One of the ways they do that is with the Culinary Training Program. Started in 2011, The Culinary Training Program has graduated 46 classes and has impacted some 185 individuals. In today’s Reck on the Road, we meet Delvin Moore who came through the program and now owns Savor Of Elegance. Find out more about the Culinary Training Program at hrfoodbank.org.