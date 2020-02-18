Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Reck on the Road: Crossing Guard Ms. Wilma

Reck on the Road

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation recently recognized 6 crossing guards for their dedication to keeping students safe while traveling to and from school. The award is Most Outstanding Crossing Guard of 2019 and two local crossing guards were honored. Royce McCoy who works Great Bridge High School and Middle school and Wilma Modlin who works Oceanair Elementary School in Norfolk.

Latest Reck on the Road Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HRS Contests

HRS Contests

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

Be On The Hampton Roads Show

We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community.  Click here for details.

HR Show on FB

The Hampton Roads Show

HR Show on Twitter

Don't Miss

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

Trending stories