Reck on the Road: Crossing Guard Ms. Wilma

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Transportation recently recognized 6 crossing guards for their dedication to keeping students safe while traveling to and from school. The award is Most Outstanding Crossing Guard of 2019 and two local crossing guards were honored. Royce McCoy who works Great Bridge High School and Middle school and Wilma Modlin who works Oceanair Elementary School in Norfolk.
