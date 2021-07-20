Reck on the Road: Clocks

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) -- The Coast Guard and other rescue crews are searching for two people after a reported helicopter crash in the area of the Albemarle Sound.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Coast Guard Jayhawk helicopter crew found helicopter debris in the water about 9 miles north of the Alligator River Bridge in the Albemarle Sound, just about 45 minutes after someone recovered a backpack with personal belongings about 3.5 miles south of the mouth of the Alligator River, the Coast Guard says.