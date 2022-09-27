PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Dr. Megan McGavern started CHATS, Coles Horse Autism Therapy Statio,n to help her son Cole function with autism. Cole’s interaction with horses has opened the world up to him and other kids who are autistic. Dr. McGavern is hosting a fundraiser this Saturday!

Midnight At The Masquerade

A Murder Mystery Fundraiser For CHATS

This Saturday, October 1 from 3-7 p.m.

Food Trucks, Live Music, Adult Beverages.

100 Old Pond Rd. in Yorktown

Find out more about tickets…please email explorewithchats@yahoo.com

Dr. McGavern was selected as the WAVY TV 10 “Remarkable Women Winner” this year. Read more.