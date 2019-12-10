Reck On The Road: Celebrating Men In Ballet

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When the Richmond Ballet Company brought their beautiful production of “The Nutcracker” to Norfolk, the cast included several male dancers whose paths to the stage included lots of encouragement from parents, coaches and friends. This week, Chris Reckling focuses on the past and future of young men who dream of professional dance.
