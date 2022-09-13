WAVY.com
Posted: Sep 13, 2022 / 01:40 PM EDT
Updated: Sep 13, 2022 / 01:40 PM EDT
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – When you are crowned Miss Virginia, you travel a lot!
As Miss Virginia, Victoria Chuah is currently traveling around the state raising awareness for adults with autism and speaking to students about making healthy choices.
The Hampton Roads Show