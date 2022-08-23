PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – With the new school year getting underway, school divisions across Hampton Roads continue to hire for all school positions. In this week’s edition of Reck on the Road, we take a ride and get the scoop on what it’s like being a bus driver for the City of Virginia Beach Public Schools.
