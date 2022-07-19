PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Back in the 1800’s, African Americans served in the U.S. Army Calvary unit called the Buffalo Soldiers. Today their memory is alive and well across the country, but the Buffalo Soldiers of today ride iron horses. You may have seen a few extra bikes in town last week for the annual Buffalo Soldiers and Troopers Motorcycle Club national convention.
Reck on the Road: Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club
by: Chris Reckling
Posted:
Updated:
Be On The Hampton Roads Show
We love featuring the people of Hampton Roads on the show and providing an opportunity for organizations and businesses to inform the community. Click here for details.